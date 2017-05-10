Victim of alleged assault by Mayfield...

Victim of alleged assault by Mayfield, KY man dies from injuries

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County. Troopers and Mayfield Ambulance responded to the area and located the victim, Larry West, of Mayfield, Kentucky, with multiple injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorian Misher 3 min hmmmm 14
4 yr old molested by a now18 yr old, how do I h... 25 min Not_Allowed_to_know 2
Any lonely gals wanna Netflix and chill? 56 min See for yourself 3
Dairy Hill (Apr '11) 1 hr Peaceful 37
Being gayyay is Wrong 2 hr BELIEVER 16
Pit Bulls (Mar '09) 3 hr Lucifer is screwed 98
Peyton rogers? 7 hr Still Around 7
See all Mayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mayfield Forum Now

Mayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Mayfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,422 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC