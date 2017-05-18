Suspects pead guilty in 2014 kidnappi...

Suspects pead guilty in 2014 kidnapping & quadruple murder

Click on headline for complete story By SR TPR Jody Cash, Public Information Officcer Kentucky State Police Post 1, Mayfield, KY CADIZ, KY - Both suspects in the October 2014 Kidnapping and Quadruple Murder in Trigg County have entered guilty pleas. KSP Sergeant Brett Miller, along with the KSP Post 1 Detective Squad, began the investigation into the kidnapping and deaths of Boyd "Lyndsey" Champion, Joy Champion, Emily Champion, and Vito Riservato, on October 26, 2014.

