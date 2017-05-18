Robertson Takes Home Another Win on Kentucky
Matthew Robertson of Kuttawa, KY won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Kentucky tournament, held March 18, 2017 at Lake Kentucky Lake. Running out of Moors Resort in Gilbertsville, KY, Robertson caught five bass weighing 25.20 pounds with a 5.42 - pound kicker.
