MISSING: Graves County Sheriff's Department is searching for missing juvenile
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said on April, 9, a deputy responded to a residence on the west side of Mayfield, Ky city limits in reference to a missing juvenile. The juvenile is entrusted to the care of group home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair
|21 min
|Teejay
|1
|Body found in creek
|1 hr
|Meh
|9
|Being gayyay is Wrong
|2 hr
|ridiculous
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Real American
|802
|looking for a 5 or 6 bedroom house to rent!!!
|6 hr
|wykkan
|4
|4 yr old molested by a now18 yr old, how do I h...
|6 hr
|sorry
|4
|Graves Boys Charged with Raping 11-year-old Girl
|8 hr
|wykkan
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC