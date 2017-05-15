MISSING: Graves County Sheriff's Depa...

MISSING: Graves County Sheriff's Department is searching for missing juvenile

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said on April, 9, a deputy responded to a residence on the west side of Mayfield, Ky city limits in reference to a missing juvenile. The juvenile is entrusted to the care of group home.

