Mercy Primary Care-Reidland sign hit by crash victim
On Monday, May 1 around 10:55 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to 6035 KY Dam Road for a single vehicle crash. Jordan Gourley, 25, of Mayfield, Ky, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox and struck a large sign in the yard of Mercy Primary Care-Reidland at 6035 KY Dam Road.
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strip Joint
|47 min
|It will
|7
|Darryl Noffsinger and Donald Lunsford
|19 hr
|Daryl Noffsinger
|8
|Debbie Jackson (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Seashell
|4
|Dorian Misher
|Fri
|U know it bro
|11
|Anyone know of ACE Construction? (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Newton
|4
|Help
|Fri
|Nodrama
|2
|snitch
|Thu
|Bill
|3
