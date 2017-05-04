Mercy Primary Care-Reidland sign hit ...

Mercy Primary Care-Reidland sign hit by crash victim

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

On Monday, May 1 around 10:55 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to 6035 KY Dam Road for a single vehicle crash. Jordan Gourley, 25, of Mayfield, Ky, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox and struck a large sign in the yard of Mercy Primary Care-Reidland at 6035 KY Dam Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strip Joint 47 min It will 7
Darryl Noffsinger and Donald Lunsford 19 hr Daryl Noffsinger 8
Debbie Jackson (Oct '14) Fri Seashell 4
Dorian Misher Fri U know it bro 11
Anyone know of ACE Construction? (Dec '11) Fri Newton 4
Help Fri Nodrama 2
snitch Thu Bill 3
See all Mayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mayfield Forum Now

Mayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Mayfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC