Mayfield, KY police chief: Man's body found in creek
According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, a person smoking a cigarette in the area of 9th and College Streets spotted the body just after 6 a.m. in a creek and called 911. He said the body belongs to an African-American man in his 20s and there is no evidence of foul play.
