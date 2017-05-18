Mayfield, KY police chief: Man's body...

Mayfield, KY police chief: Man's body found in creek

Thursday May 11 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, a person smoking a cigarette in the area of 9th and College Streets spotted the body just after 6 a.m. in a creek and called 911. He said the body belongs to an African-American man in his 20s and there is no evidence of foul play.

