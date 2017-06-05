Mayfield food pantry to distribute commodities to seniors
The monthly senior citizens commodities distribution will be held on Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mayfield Graves County Needline and Food Pantry. The food commodities are for local senior citizens, 60 years or older, who have signed up and been approved for the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attempted Murder
|36 min
|Yep
|27
|Youngbloods employees " Ghost"
|1 hr
|talo
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Class of 2019
|865
|Who is the best rappers in mayfield (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|Paxki
|23
|the new graves county fair
|4 hr
|have some fun
|1
|marty riley what a guy?? (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|LMAO
|59
|Bad women of Mayfield
|14 hr
|yeh
|20
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC