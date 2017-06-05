Mayfield food pantry to distribute co...

Mayfield food pantry to distribute commodities to seniors

Monday May 15 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The monthly senior citizens commodities distribution will be held on Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mayfield Graves County Needline and Food Pantry. The food commodities are for local senior citizens, 60 years or older, who have signed up and been approved for the program.

