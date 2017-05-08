KSP investigating human remains found in Trigg County
By TPR Jody Cash, Public Information Officer Kentucky State Police Post 1, Mayfield, KY CADIZ, KY - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is asking the public for assistance in regards to the death of Christina D Edmonson, whose body was found in Trigg County on April 25, 2017. Anyone who had contact with Christina or knowledge of her whereabouts between March 13, 2017 and April 25, 2017 is asked to contact Detective Brian Hill at KSP Post 1. The investigation is continuing by Detective Brian Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shane sanderson
|19 min
|Jase
|6
|Fake Christian hypocrites. You. You hypocrit...
|23 min
|Stranger in the c...
|17
|Strip Joint
|23 min
|Trump
|23
|KEEP bars only out of Mayfield KY
|59 min
|Sykotic drifter
|15
|northsde baptist church preacher (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Haha
|7
|Pajama Church
|2 hr
|John
|17
|Farmers should have to obey the same laws
|3 hr
|John
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC