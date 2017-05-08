KSP investigating human remains found in Trigg County

By TPR Jody Cash, Public Information Officer Kentucky State Police Post 1, Mayfield, KY CADIZ, KY - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is asking the public for assistance in regards to the death of Christina D Edmonson, whose body was found in Trigg County on April 25, 2017. Anyone who had contact with Christina or knowledge of her whereabouts between March 13, 2017 and April 25, 2017 is asked to contact Detective Brian Hill at KSP Post 1. The investigation is continuing by Detective Brian Hill.

