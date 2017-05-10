Driver injured in single vehicle crash in Graves County, KY
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Saturday, May 6 at 12:02 a.m. the Sheriff''s Office received a call to go to the area of East Tucker Road and State Route 97 for a single vehicle crash resulting in injuries. A man of Mayfield, Kentucky, Kyle James Cavitt, 24, drove southbound on State Route 97 and had just passed East Tucker Road in his 2016 red Dodge Ram 1500, when, his vehicle left the roadway on the right side.
