Daniel L. Dulin

Saturday May 6

On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County. Troopers and Mayfield Ambulance responded to the area and located the victim, Larry West, of Mayfield, Kentucky, with multiple injuries.

