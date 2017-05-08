Daniel L. Dulin
On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County. Troopers and Mayfield Ambulance responded to the area and located the victim, Larry West, of Mayfield, Kentucky, with multiple injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake Christian hypocrites. You. You hypocrit...
|19 min
|Stranger in the c...
|24
|Peyton rogers?
|1 hr
|Larma
|6
|Chambers and gentry selling drugs
|1 hr
|Larma
|1
|Joe and angel richeal
|2 hr
|Justa thought
|2
|County bridges...vote for Jessie Perry PLEASE (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Surprise
|6
|Kandice Briguglio
|4 hr
|yes
|11
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Screw the Russian...
|787
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC