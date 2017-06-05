2 men injured in two-car crash in Calloway Co., KY
On May 18 at around 9 a.m. the Calloway County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls about an injury accident at the intersection of KY HWY 80 and Airport Road . A vehicle, driven by Richard C. Simmons, 56, of Murray, was traveling west on KY HWY 80 and was making a left turn on to Airport Road.
