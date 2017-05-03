Woman injured in single-car crash in ...

Woman injured in single-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

Sunday Apr 30

On April 30, at approximately 10 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5700 block of Old Mayfield Road for an injury accident. Kelli Marshall,27, of Mayfield was traveling east on Old Mayfield Road when she lost control of the vehicle after driving over some water pooling on the roadway.

