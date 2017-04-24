Michelle Kennedy

Michelle Kennedy

Saturday Apr 15

Graves County Sheriff Department put one Kentucky woman behind bars after a reported burglary on the morning of Friday, April 14. The investigation led law enforcement to a local Mayfield, Ky hotel where Deputies and Mayfield City Officers made contact with 35-year-old Michelle Kennedy of Clinton, Ky.

