Michelle Kennedy
Graves County Sheriff Department put one Kentucky woman behind bars after a reported burglary on the morning of Friday, April 14. The investigation led law enforcement to a local Mayfield, Ky hotel where Deputies and Mayfield City Officers made contact with 35-year-old Michelle Kennedy of Clinton, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pajama Church
|14 min
|Curious Christian
|1
|800 Muslims outside of Mayfield
|28 min
|Fred
|62
|Graves Boys Charged with Raping 11-year-old Girl
|31 min
|Fred
|21
|Whites and Blacks. 100 facts and one Lie
|32 min
|Americans aware
|1
|Dani W
|57 min
|Deserved
|82
|Vidalia onions...
|1 hr
|wondering
|1
|who is this in the video?
|2 hr
|The Devil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC