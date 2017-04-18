Man, woman injured in two-car crash on St. Rte. 464 in Graves Co., KY
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Tuesday, at around 8:16 p.m., deputies responded to State Route 464 near Willie Trail for a two-car crash. Officials say Jerry L. Crawford, 56, of Mayfield, was traveling west on State Route 464, while at the same time, Caitlyn J Fulcher, 22, of Mayfield, was traveling east on the same road.
Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
