Man, woman injured in two-car crash o...

Man, woman injured in two-car crash on St. Rte. 464 in Graves Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Tuesday, at around 8:16 p.m., deputies responded to State Route 464 near Willie Trail for a two-car crash. Officials say Jerry L. Crawford, 56, of Mayfield, was traveling west on State Route 464, while at the same time, Caitlyn J Fulcher, 22, of Mayfield, was traveling east on the same road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Samantha Holmes 31 min Oops 6
Kevin skinner 38 min Josh 13
Dani W 2 hr Me too 44
Kandice Briguglio 3 hr Chad was all over... 22
rat rat !!!! (Apr '15) 5 hr Yuo 30
800 Muslims outside of Mayfield 7 hr scary 33
Brandon Smith does anyone know him ? 11 hr Mary Miller 3
See all Mayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mayfield Forum Now

Mayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Mayfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC