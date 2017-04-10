Man becomes violent with community an...

Man becomes violent with community and officials in McCracken Co., KY

Monday Apr 10 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

On Monday, April 10 at 3:28 pm, the McCracken Couty Sheriff's Office was contacted by an employee of Amtrol in reference to a subject using vulgar language towards employees and charging the fence between him and the workers. Amtrol employees went back into the building and stated they did not want to leave work until the man was located.

