Kentucky State Police investigating inmate death
Next earlier article, this story: Death investigation underway at Kentucky State Penitentiary By TPR Jody Cash, Public Information Officer Kentucky State Police Post 1, Mayfield, KY EDDYVILLE, KY - Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at approximately 2:30 p.m. for an inmate not breathing. Lyon County Ambulance Service responded to the penitentiary.
