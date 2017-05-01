Karl Alexander
One man has been arrested after the Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that his office received calls on Wednesday, April 19 about two burglaries that occurred Tuesday night. Redmon stated that Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. the owner of Bob and Ann's Market in Sedalia,Kentucky called to report a burglary of their store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|800 Muslims outside of Mayfield
|57 min
|Former Mayfield r...
|64
|Pajama Church
|5 hr
|Love and Peace
|14
|Peyton rogers?
|6 hr
|Old bestie of hers
|5
|I satisfy lonely neglected husbands
|7 hr
|Tasha
|22
|alenia smith
|7 hr
|yes
|2
|Jason Pool/cocksmen (May '16)
|8 hr
|Just sayin
|21
|Short pale white girls any?
|8 hr
|Love little mayfi...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC