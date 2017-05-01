Karl Alexander

Karl Alexander

One man has been arrested after the Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that his office received calls on Wednesday, April 19 about two burglaries that occurred Tuesday night. Redmon stated that Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. the owner of Bob and Ann's Market in Sedalia,Kentucky called to report a burglary of their store.

