Gregory Travis
A Kentucky man was arrested on Saturday, April 8 with multiple charges following a shooting in the Cuba area of Graves County, Ky. According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies responded to a call of a man shooting at a vehicle that was occupied by a female, her boyfriend and a 4-year-old child.
