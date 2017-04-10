Graves Co. authorities investigating string of vehicle break-ins
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon would like to warn Mayfield and Graves County residents of a string of recent vehicle break-ins in the area. Redmon says the Graves County Sheriff's Office has been investigating numerous reports of vehicle break-ins.
