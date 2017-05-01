Graves Boys Charged with Raping 11-year-old Girl
There are 25 comments on the West Kentucky News story from Wednesday Apr 26, titled Graves Boys Charged with Raping 11-year-old Girl. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:
Dynique T. Powell and Zachary Suiter, both 18 years of age and from Mayfield, after an investigation of sexual assault of an 11 year old juvenile. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a theft of a cell phone and during that investigation, they were made aware of illegal sexual contact between a juvenile and two men from Graves County.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
#1 Wednesday Apr 26
They are adults, stop calling them boys. They know what they are doing. If they want to "act like adults", then treat them as such. Off with their balls! Besides, isn't calling them boys racist?
#2 Wednesday Apr 26
Well first of all get all the facts first the suite boy didn't touch her
#3 Wednesday Apr 26
Let him do that to ur daughter and see if he deserves support.. lmao. This is sick. She probably hasn't even had her period yet. If his family does support him that just fkn sad. Its disgusting. Gross. Nasty. Pedophile needs to die. I say an eye for an eye. This is not a mistake that can be rehabilitated. Pedophile should be locked away just as long as murder. They take the souls of little children. And parents watch your damn kids!!!!!! I Dont care what ur excuse is. Pay attention!! Know where your child is!!! Watch who they are around!!! She was 11... Why wasnt her phone monitored!?!?!?!?! Sad
#4 Wednesday Apr 26
My point was that calling them boys undermines the seriousness of the crime and socially reduces their liability by putting forth the "boys will be boys" mentality. Call a spade a spade. Oops, I guess that's racist too.
#5 Thursday Apr 27
What the hell is wrong with people! Do any of y'all realize just how bad and how widespread pedophilia is around the world right now? It would blow your minds just how bad it is!!! Not only that, actual child sacrifice is widespread. Yes, the actual ritual killing of human beings, age newborn on up. Human trafficking is nothing. You can buy children, including babies, online. Where do they get most of the babies? You don't hear about mass baby abductions. There are many women who are held captive by these satanic monsters who are used as "breeders". They force those women to have babies just for the purpose of satanic ritual sacrifice. People, you better get a tight hold on your families, especially your kids. Get the crap out of your house and get back to God.
#6 Thursday Apr 27
So your saying the cops arrested Suite for no reason. Come on those 2 men are heading to prison for very least 10 years. It may seem like a life time to them because soon as the right guys find out what them 18 year old men did, they gonna learn what rape feels like!
#7 Thursday Apr 27
WOULDN'T matter even if true that he didn't touch her witch probably isn't true.He still be charge and get same amount time. He was there, he didn't stop or report it. When BiG BaBBy gets ahold of them in the joint and see how it feels to be on reciveing end of abuse,bet they won't mess with another little girl. Prays for the 11 year old girl, her life will now never be the same. Them two 18 year old men must pay price with many years in prison!
I know this is my opion and many will disagree, but I believe they should be able choose life in prison or put to death. Society needs rid are self from these sexual predators!
#8 Thursday Apr 27
Oh they are black boys. They didn't do it. Yea right. They are both sick and deserve to be hung Bonita Lewis. Probably a white girl they rapped. I hope they get life...
#9 Thursday Apr 27
I am not in any way blaming the girl but, how was she in a situation where she was alone with two 18 year old males? How did this happen and where were her parents? And of course there is a huge chance there is only one parent, the mother.
#10 Thursday Apr 27
They should hold those "boys" down and saw their f $@#ing heads off instead of wasting our tax dollars. Same goes for all the demented fukkks that don't know how to keep their dicks in their pants and their hands to themselves. If they can't act civilized, there should be no place for them here.
#11 Thursday Apr 27
The only things everyone knows is what they want you to know he didn't rape her and that's all I can say now what I want to​ know is when they dismiss the charges are all you people going to apologise to a innocent young man for being wrongly accused? Probably not and that something you have to live with.
#12 Thursday Apr 27
They can't arrest somebody if they don't have evidence. Phones will prove it. They were probably running a train on her. Anyways. Truth be told. They pedophiles and she was hoeing shame on both parts.
#13 Thursday Apr 27
How in the hell does an 11 year old child "ho"?! Are you kidding me?! It sounds like you are just as sick as the two that did this!
#14 Friday Apr 28
Not condoning what they did,but these little girls in Mayfield walk around half naked,body parts hanging out,wearing makeup,and they know exactly what they are doing;-)
Then,when they get caught having sex with older men,they cry rape!
I would also bet money that it was consensual sex regardless of her age,which doesn't make it right,but that is far from rape!
If you ask me,it's those deadbeat parents faults who don't keep an eye on their children,and just let them walk the streets;-)
#15 Friday Apr 28
I have to agree with you, except it is "considered" rape when a person of adult age has sex with anyone under age. But you are right about kids these days. A whole lot of kids, probably most, are raised by a television and have people like Beyonce, Rhianna, Katy Perry, etc as their idol. It's no wonder that they have tendencies to be like those entertainment whores. And the poor boys, look at their idols, Jay Z and others that have no respect whatsoever for women. Parents let their kids keep their heads in this bullshit entertainment (movies, tv programs, music, video games, etc.) then they wonder what happened when their kid grows up to do something totally foolish. Proven over and over and over again, "You reap what you sow."
#16 Friday Apr 28
They're right you know. 10 seconds of pop music and playstation now I can't stop raping. I rape everything I see. Even inanimate objects.
#17 Friday Apr 28
What if like the air doesn't want to be breathed in? What if we rape it every time we walk through it? What if it rapes us? Are the trees in on this dark plot? Dude
#19 Saturday Apr 29
Politicians are the worst when it comes to screwing little kids.
#20 Saturday Apr 29
Well said!!
#21 Saturday Apr 29
100% true!
