Area clerks look forward to new election bill
A bill that passed the Kentucky House and Senate would eliminate extra costs for local option elections if Gov. Matt Bevin signs it into law. House Bill 319, sponsored by Rep. Kenny Imes, R-Murray, would allow local option elections to be held simultaneously with primary and general elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to buy steel toed workboots
|2 hr
|Biff
|2
|Girl in my jury group is hot as hell
|3 hr
|Travis
|1
|snitch (May '14)
|13 hr
|For sure
|38
|What is Kevin Skinner doing since he won Americ... (Oct '09)
|13 hr
|Praying for you
|43
|why do blacks steal so much (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|Ricardo
|228
|I was on the first championship football team i... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|truth
|31
|Michael Myers left Haddonfield , seen in mayfield (May '15)
|14 hr
|truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC