Area clerks look forward to new election bill

A bill that passed the Kentucky House and Senate would eliminate extra costs for local option elections if Gov. Matt Bevin signs it into law. House Bill 319, sponsored by Rep. Kenny Imes, R-Murray, would allow local option elections to be held simultaneously with primary and general elections.

