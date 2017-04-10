Two men, one a dentist, plead not guilty to doctor shopping charges

By Hawkins Teague The Mayfield Messenger-via Kentucky Press News Service A Mayfield dentist and another man facing "doctor shopping" charges are due back in Graves Circuit Court on May 22 after being arraigned Monday. Wesley Mills, the dentist, faces two charges of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud - commonly referred to as "doctor shopping" - and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.