Two men, one a dentist, plead not gui...

Two men, one a dentist, plead not guilty to doctor shopping charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: West Kentucky News

By Hawkins Teague The Mayfield Messenger-via Kentucky Press News Service A Mayfield dentist and another man facing "doctor shopping" charges are due back in Graves Circuit Court on May 22 after being arraigned Monday. Wesley Mills, the dentist, faces two charges of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud - commonly referred to as "doctor shopping" - and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Jen 4 hr Hey Jen 6
Will Graves County always be "dry"? (Jul '09) 4 hr Really 49
KEEP bars only out of Mayfield KY 6 hr Really 10
amanda kinnen 6 hr haha 2
Mary Harding 6 hr bingo 30
Majestic.... (Aug '16) 8 hr Lol 28
800 Muslims outside of Mayfield 10 hr do tell 6
See all Mayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mayfield Forum Now

Mayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
 

Mayfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,629 • Total comments across all topics: 280,206,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC