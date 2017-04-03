Mother, son arrested on drug & stolen property charges in Graves Co.
Graves County Sheriff Redmon said that Justin Harrison, 34, of Mayfield, was in possession of a defaced firearm at the time of his arrest. The results of an ATF trace were received Monday and it was determined that the firearm was stolen.
