More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Murray State freshman Emily Cornwell accepted an internship position at Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes' office in Frankfort, Ky. Cornwell is a political science major from Mayfield, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where to good massage 1 hr len 5
Graves county bingo (Jul '12) 3 hr Rick james 33
Laura Ivey 4 hr Tennman99 8
Trump Tax Returns 4 hr DEMLies 144
Deneisha lulu 5 hr Fo sho 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 6 hr New Deal 2 681
Jessica Currin case... 8 hr Mayfield corruption 9
See all Mayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mayfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Graves County was issued at March 30 at 1:30PM EDT

Mayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Mayfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC