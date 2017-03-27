More
Murray State freshman Emily Cornwell accepted an internship position at Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes' office in Frankfort, Ky. Cornwell is a political science major from Mayfield, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where to good massage
|1 hr
|len
|5
|Graves county bingo (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Rick james
|33
|Laura Ivey
|4 hr
|Tennman99
|8
|Trump Tax Returns
|4 hr
|DEMLies
|144
|Deneisha lulu
|5 hr
|Fo sho
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|New Deal 2
|681
|Jessica Currin case...
|8 hr
|Mayfield corruption
|9
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC