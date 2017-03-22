Mayfield, KY man charged with trafficking over 5 pounds of marijuana
On Monday, March 20, Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement received information that the drugs were being shipped to an address in Mayfield, Ky. On Tuesday, March 21 Detectives began conducting surveillance on the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Screwing your Boss
|16 min
|Jealous much
|8
|10th St.
|51 min
|question
|3
|Medical Marijuana in Kentucky
|1 hr
|well-
|16
|MVP ( Candle Factory) is this a good place to ... (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|ascfdhg
|67
|Emma handley
|2 hr
|hehaho
|4
|Trump Tax Returns
|4 hr
|TRUTH
|82
|Graves co
|4 hr
|So sad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC