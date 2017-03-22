Woman leads police on chase through Mayfield, KY
One woman faces multiple charges after leading officials on a high-speed chase from Graves County through McCracken County, Ky. Michelle Hayes 48, of Mayfield, will be charged by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and by the Graves County Sheriff's Office for 1st degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 25 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and 1st degree fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle.
