James R. Crider named city's Director of Administration

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Current in Carmel

James R. Crider, a U.S. Army officer for the past 28 years, has accepted the position as the City of Carmel's new Director of Administration, Mayor Jim Brainard announced today. Crider replaces Steve Engelking, who retired late last year.

