Graves Co. sheriff: Man died from knife wound to chest
Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says deputies responded to a call around 11:40 p.m. from 124 Dorothy Lane just north of Mayfield. The caller stated a man had walked into her house and was bleeding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What if Graves Co boys............
|2 hr
|calgary1
|12
|on the bypass
|5 hr
|EagleFan
|6
|mark
|7 hr
|tricia a
|1
|keep a word...drop a word (Oct '14)
|7 hr
|Hatti_Hollerand
|74
|trump
|11 hr
|Just saying
|3
|Winnie davis?
|19 hr
|Peckerwood Pete
|2
|lisa m tynes
|Mon
|wayneg
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC