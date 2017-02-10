Fancy Farm man charged with murder in...

Fancy Farm man charged with murder in deadly DUI crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to the sheriff's department, Patrick Wilson, 50, of Fancy Farm was driving on KY 339 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle driven by Larry Wiggins of Mayfield. A blood test revealed Wilson's blood alcohol concentration was .230 at the time of the crash, which is just under three times the legal limit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the new republicans 1 hr The Batgirl 1
Mayfield Dope Pushers 1 hr The Batgirl 1
Why Are Republicans So Stupid? 2 hr The Batgirl 1
Graves County Republican 2 hr The Batgirl 1
Need some info 5 hr Hahah 4
Ruler foods 8 hr Srm 2
why do blacks steal so much (Jun '12) 10 hr Jus truth 218
See all Mayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mayfield Forum Now

Mayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mayfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC