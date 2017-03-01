Death investigation underway, 1 arres...

Death investigation underway, 1 arrested for drugs in KY

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says deputies responded to a call from 124 Dorothy Lane just north of Mayfield about a man bleeding in the home. When deputies arrived, they found James Pinion, 55, laying on the kitchen floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DR. WES "PiLLS" 13 min Crazy 12
Girl name after a bear 1 hr Just me 6
HAS CWI/REPUBLIC overcharged you for trash pick... (Jun '15) 2 hr Rollin 9
Clara shelton 2 hr Open 1
trash pick up: who's the best/who's the worst? (Feb '10) 2 hr Back in Business 88
keep a word...drop a word (Oct '14) 3 hr Oh no no 60
why cheat? why be married if you know you like... 5 hr black b mer 4
See all Mayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mayfield Forum Now

Mayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Mayfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC