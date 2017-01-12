Natural Resource Conservation meeting...

Natural Resource Conservation meetings scheduled

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: West Kentucky News

The Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a series of landowner information meetings for the Wetlands Reserve Enhancement Partnership program. WREP is a federal Farm Bill program that provides funding for the purchase of conservation easements on eligible agricultural lands and wetlands in Kentucky.

