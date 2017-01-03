Mayfield, KY man accused of breaking into Murray restaurant
A Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a Murray restaurant on Tuesday morning, January 3. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a report at around 8:30 a.m. of a person inside The Keg Restaurant in Murray, Ky., trying to take items from the restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MERYL STREEP and donny trump
|50 min
|kardnal
|1
|TUMP'S New Wall
|2 hr
|asking
|22
|graves county republicans
|2 hr
|asking
|7
|Where Is Nickie Brown (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|wake up
|24
|Steven Davis aka Sherm
|9 hr
|Mam
|2
|Graves Co. Jailer Randy robbed own employees an...
|9 hr
|Angel
|55
|The mayor is now made mayfield a skid row bar ... (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|jen
|50
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC