Mayfield, KY man accused of breaking into Murray restaurant

Tuesday Jan 3

A Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a Murray restaurant on Tuesday morning, January 3. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a report at around 8:30 a.m. of a person inside The Keg Restaurant in Murray, Ky., trying to take items from the restaurant.

