Man arrested for 2015 church burglary in Graves Co., KY

Monday Jan 9

On June 9, 2015, Graves County deputies responded to a burglary complaint at the Community of Christ Church, located on Keystone Drive in Mayfield. Deputies discovered that the suspect/suspects involved made forcible entry through a window on the side of the building.

Mayfield, KY

