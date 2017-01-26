KY woman arrested on multiple drug ch...

KY woman arrested on multiple drug charges

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a Kentucky woman is facing multiple drug charges after she was found to be under the influence while in the presence of her three children. Deputies were dispatched to a safe house in Mayfield after receiving a call reporting a female at the location was under the influence of unknown substance while others were caring for her three children, ages, 4, 5 and 3 months old.

