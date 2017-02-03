Graves County Child Advocacy Program looking for volunteers
The Graves County Child Advocacy Program is looking for volunteers to make a difference in the lives of children who have been abused. Organizers in Mayfield, Kentucky say they need caring, committed people aged 21 and older who want to make a lifelong difference in the life of a child.
