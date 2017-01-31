Crash in Graves Co., KY kills 1, injures 2

One person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Sunday, January 15. According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of KY 339 North and KY 121 North around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation shows that Larry Wiggins, 60, of Mayfield was traveling southbound in a 2006 Buick on KY 121 North.

