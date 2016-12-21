KSP Seeking the Community's Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
The Kentucky State Police is asking for the assistance of the community to solve the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card from a parking lot in Paducah.. On October 29, 2016 a Skylight Prepaid Visa Card was stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Trader's Mall in Paducah, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get the ****out of the White House
|7 min
|American Patriot
|50
|Get this thread to 10,000 posts. (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Oh no no
|5,095
|Mayfield woman arrested in Tennessee in connect...
|2 hr
|Bane
|2
|Steve (Bubba) hendley or and Steve (pos)hasell
|10 hr
|Bane
|1
|Brandy M Wiggins
|13 hr
|Kid4
|10
|Ashley Renee Sandifer
|20 hr
|sad
|23
|cute guy driving red charger
|20 hr
|Just asking
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC