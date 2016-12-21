KSP Seeking the Community's Assistanc...

KSP Seeking the Community's Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect

Monday Dec 12 Read more: West Kentucky News

The Kentucky State Police is asking for the assistance of the community to solve the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card from a parking lot in Paducah.. On October 29, 2016 a Skylight Prepaid Visa Card was stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Trader's Mall in Paducah, KY.

Mayfield, KY

