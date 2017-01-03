KSP arrest Wickliffe, KY man in Mayfield after allegedly shoplifting, running from police
On December 21, KSP Post 1 received a call of a shoplifter at the Walmart located on Paris Road in Mayfield, Ky. Prior to the arrival of responding units, an off-duty officer from the Mayfield Police Department identified himself as a police officer and tried to detain the shoplifter.
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wesley k baldwin
|4 hr
|jessica
|2
|Wesley Kenneth Baldwin
|4 hr
|jessica
|3
|Ashley Renee Sandifer
|4 hr
|stupid
|24
|What a shame
|5 hr
|American Patriot
|1
|Where Is Nickie Brown (Jun '11)
|6 hr
|Gotcha
|14
|Ashley Renee Sandifer
|7 hr
|jessica
|33
|Wesley baldwin
|7 hr
|jessica
|208
