Crash in McCracken Co., KY sends 3 to hospital
On Saturday, Dec. 17, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies responded to a collision in the area of North Friendship Road and Seneca Lane. Deputies learned that Eric Noonan, 26, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was driving a white 2006 Nissan pick-up northbound on North Friendship Road when he lost control of the vehicle on wet pavement in a curve near Seneca Lane.
