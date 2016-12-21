6 people arrested in Graves Co., KY a...

6 people arrested in Graves Co., KY after tips lead to search of Mayfield home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that 6 Graves Co. residents were arrested Thursday night after a search of a home in Mayfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get the ****out of the White House 2 hr Southern Democrat 51
Mountain lion - panther - black panther - coug... (Nov '11) 3 hr The Tall Cool One 271
Minit Mart Â– Mayfield (May '15) 8 hr Over it 7
Brandy M Wiggins 12 hr All In 11
Get this thread to 10,000 posts. (Oct '11) 15 hr Oh no no 5,095
Mayfield woman arrested in Tennessee in connect... 16 hr Bane 2
Steve (Bubba) hendley or and Steve (pos)hasell Sat Bane 1
See all Mayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mayfield Forum Now

Mayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Mayfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,536

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC