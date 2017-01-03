3 people arrested, facing burglary charges after being found in Graves Co., KY home
Three people were arrested Thursday after being found by police in a house that was owned by a man that's currently behind bars. Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that on December 22, at around 11:51 a.m., deputies responded to 258 St RT 1241, just north of Mayfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$10,000 reward !!!
|2 hr
|oh my
|6
|changed your love note to your girl (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|grow up
|8
|Who is hiring?
|4 hr
|World Traveler
|21
|Remembering a great man - Robert Barclay
|5 hr
|JPM
|1
|Mother Goose
|8 hr
|Mon1116
|4
|I want chips
|13 hr
|Just saying
|9
|Graves Co. Jailer Randy robbed own employees an...
|Tue
|Angel
|51
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC