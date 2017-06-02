Willis F. Day III: 1923-2017
Willis F. Day III, who for decades led the family warehouse and storage business his father founded, died Wednesday in his Ottawa Hills home. He was 94. Mr. Day, the company chairman, was last active in family business affairs about four years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
