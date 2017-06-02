Maumee mayor appoints Elmore to fill ...

Maumee mayor appoints Elmore to fill city council vacancy

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Mrs. Elmore, a lifelong Maumee resident, currently works as a medical secretary at Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio. She founded an annual holiday craft show at the Lucas County Recreation Center to benefit Make a Wish that has grown from 30 vendors to more than 100 over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Thu jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Thu Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) May 22 mikehawkshaw 164
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
Pound me hard May 15 Allen7542 1
News Panel to look at how heroin affects area May 15 Beth 2
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC