Water receding after heavy rains

Water receding after heavy rains

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Paulding Progress

Photo courtesy Crimsen Paige Chaney Up to 3.5 inches of rain fell on the county from Wednesday through Friday last week, resulting in flooding in some areas. Here, two people take a spin on a jet ski in the park at Oakwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Mon mikehawkshaw 164
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... Mon They cannot kill ... 2
Pound me hard May 15 Allen7542 1
News Panel to look at how heroin affects area May 15 Beth 2
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC