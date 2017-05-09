UT, firm partner to entice minorities...

UT, firm partner to entice minorities to engineering

Dana Inc. and the University of Toledo have launched a partnership program that they hope will encourage more black high school students to pursue careers within the engineering field - and potentially place them in a job once they get their degree. The Dana Excelling into Engineering Scholarship Program will begin with students preparing to enter their senior year in high school.

