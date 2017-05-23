Toledo to the Far East: Jobs, trade, training
Candidates and workers in the audience railed against the North American Free Trade Agreement or or the Trans Pacific Partnership as the reason why factories closed which left workers without the good paying jobs their parents or grandparents had enjoyed. Upon assuming office, President Trump quickly withdrew the U.S. from TPP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|Curious kin
|7
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|May 22
|mikehawkshaw
|164
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC