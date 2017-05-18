Toledo Board of Ed votes on teachers ...

Toledo Board of Ed votes on teachers contract today

The Toledo Board of Education is scheduled to vote today on a new, three-year contract with its teachers union that includes a total of 5 percent raises in the first two years and salary bumps based on years of experience in the third year. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the district's Educational Campus, 1609 N. Summit St. to consider the pact.

