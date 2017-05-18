Taste of summer hits the region again today
After more than two weeks of mostly cooler-than-normal weather, a taste of summer has moved into Toledo the past few days with mid-May warmth not seen since 2000. The 87-degree high temperature Wednesday was well short of the 95-degree record for the date, set in 1962, and Jay Berschback, chief meteorologist at WTVG-TV Channel 13, said the upper-80s high he expects today will fall similarly short of record territory.
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|May 12
|annika
|160
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Go Blue Forever
|44
