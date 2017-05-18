Taste of summer hits the region again today

After more than two weeks of mostly cooler-than-normal weather, a taste of summer has moved into Toledo the past few days with mid-May warmth not seen since 2000. The 87-degree high temperature Wednesday was well short of the 95-degree record for the date, set in 1962, and Jay Berschback, chief meteorologist at WTVG-TV Channel 13, said the upper-80s high he expects today will fall similarly short of record territory.

