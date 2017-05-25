Task force salutes retired lieutenant

Lt. Andrea Luna's brother never received the justice he deserved, and the Lucas County sheriff's domestic-violence officer has made a career of helping other victims get theirs. Lt. Andrea Luna, left, domestic violence officer for the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, is embraced by Bridget Winkel- specht, Maumee victim advocate, after she was recognized by the Maumee Valley Domestic Violence Task Force on Wednesday at the Maumee Police Department.

