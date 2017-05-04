Swingin' in the sunshine
Linda Fahrbach of Waterville enjoys a leisurely swing under sunny skies at Side Cut Metropark near Maumee. Sunshine might be difficult to find for the next few days, as forecasters are calling for rain - possibly heavy at times - today and Friday followed by a chance of showers on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
|Walking partner (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|MrWaterville
|1
|Critics: 2nd charter school probe needed (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Bullseye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC