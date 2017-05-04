Swingin' in the sunshine

Swingin' in the sunshine

Linda Fahrbach of Waterville enjoys a leisurely swing under sunny skies at Side Cut Metropark near Maumee. Sunshine might be difficult to find for the next few days, as forecasters are calling for rain - possibly heavy at times - today and Friday followed by a chance of showers on Saturday.

